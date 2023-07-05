Seen HER? Girl, 14, Reported Missing In Camden County

On Monday, July 3, Zirah N. Williams was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township after leaving her residence on July 2 and not returning, police said.

Zirah is described as being dark skinned, five-foot tall and weighing 160 pounds.

She has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.

Her destination is unknown, however she is believed to be in the Camden area.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Zirah Williams' location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click below to access an Anonymous Web Tip page: https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

