Rakhiya Johnson has been reported missing from her home on the 1800 Block of Kossuth Street in Camden, authorities said.

She was last seen wearing a Tupac shirt and gray shorts.

She is known to frequent the Centerville and Parkside sections of Camden.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757 – 7042.

