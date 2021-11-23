Contact Us
Teenager Took Firearm To High School, South Jersey Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Lindenwold police
Lindenwold police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Lindenwold Police Department

Two youths have been charged with multiple weapons offenses after posing with guns and taking one to school, authorities said.

Two Lindenwold High School students took pictures with a firearm and posted the pictures on social media of one of the two youths in possession of the firearm, according Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael McCarthy, Jr.,

Police officers responded to the Lindenwold High School, the school was placed in lock down, and a firearm was recovered. The firearm was found in the possession of one of the two 17-year-old students while on school property, Mayer and McCarthy said.

Both youths were being held in the Camden County Juvenile Detention Facility pending an initial detention hearing before the Camden County Superior Court – Juvenile Division.

Anyone with information related to either of these incidents is requested to contact Det. Ryan Brennan of the Lindenwold Police Department at 856-784 – 7566.

