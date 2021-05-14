Food Poisoning Of 147 People Linked Back To South Jersey Restaurant, Health Officials Say

Health officials in Camden County have confirmed that 147 people became sick after ordering food from a restaurant in Berlin Township.

The exact cause of the food-borne illness remains under investigation.

The food was prepared by Roma Pizza and Stellato Ristorante, according to Facebook posts by the owners.

The restaurant was closed temporarily to allow for deep cleaning, staff training and official inspections

Waterford Township schools went to all-remote learning after 97 teachers got sick from a catered district lunch. Symptoms included nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and fatigue, health officials said at the time.

Camden County Health Department is investigating four clusters in the area that had ordered food from the restaurant, Dan Keashen, a county spokesman, told NJ Advance Media.

“We closed today for a total deep clean and sanitation to ensure the safety of everyone and to try and ease anyone’s mind,” Mariellen Kruckner-Stellato said in a Facebook post.

"On behalf of my husband Joe and I and everyone at Roma’s, we give our most sincerest get well wishes to the teachers, staff, students and families that have been affected by this terrible illness," she wrote. "35 years in the business and nothing like this has ever happened before."

The restaurant has reopened after correcting all issues identified by the health department, Keashen told NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.