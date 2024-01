The crash occurred at about 7:15 a.m. in the 1700 block of Kresson Road, the outlet said. A photo from the scene shows the front windshield of a Hyundai sedan heavily damaged.

The resource officer was apparently seriously injured, 6abc says.

Cherry Hill police and school officials were not immediately available for comment.

Click here for the full report by 6abc Philadelphia.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.