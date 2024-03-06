Robbery Victim Dies 14 Months After Assault In Camden: Prosecutor

Luis A. Santos, a city resident, died on Monday night, March 4, of injuries from a January 2023 assault, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

On Jan. 11, 2023, at approximately 9 p.m., Camden County police and EMS personnel responded to Baird Boulevard and Langham Avenue in Camden City for a report of an unconscious man.

Police found Santos who was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment. It was determined that Santos was assaulted and robbed, the prosecutor said.

Santos remained hospitalized until Monday when he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:52 p.m., the prosecutor said.

This investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 650-6398 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.