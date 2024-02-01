Rabid Skunk Found In Haddonfield

On Saturday, Jan. 27, a Haddonfield resident observed their dogs with a skunk in their yard. The Animal Control Officer for Haddonfield picked up the skunk and arranged for rabies testing.

There was no known human exposure to this skunk. The only potential exposure was the resident’s dogs.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services was notified that the animal was rabid.

The resident was notified, rabies vaccination records for the dogs were obtained and the dogs received a rabies booster shot and will be under confinement and observation for 45 days.

“Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment,” said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department. “If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention.”

