Mostly Cloudy 62°

SHARE

Powerball Player Takes Home $50K In Camden County

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Camden County on Oct. 9, state Lottery officials said.

Walmart
Walmart Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart #5340 at 500 Route 38 in Cherry Hill.

The winning numbers were 16, 34, 46, 55 and 67 and the red Powerball was 14. The Power Play was 3x.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE