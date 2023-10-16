Powerball Player Takes Home $50K In Camden County

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart #5340 at 500 Route 38 in Cherry Hill.
There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Camden County on Oct. 9, state Lottery officials said.
The winning ticket was sold at Walmart #5340 at 500 Route 38 in Cherry Hill.
The winning numbers were 16, 34, 46, 55 and 67 and the red Powerball was 14. The Power Play was 3x.
