The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, April 1 were 19, 24, 40, 42, and 56 and the Powerball was 23. The Powerplay was 2x.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at Jack Country Farm Deli & Grill, 260 E Evesham Rd. Glendora in Camden County.

