Porch Pirate Rams Gloucester Twp. Officer With Vehicle, Speeds Off: Cops

Police spotted Ebony E. Gomez's white Dodge Journey on Jarvis Road in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township around 1:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, local police said.

The vehicle had been identified in a series of package thefts, and so officers conducted a motor vehicle stop. The license plate, NJ-F64PSY, was listed as stolen. Officers saw juveniles inside the vehicle unrestrained before it fled at a high rate of speed, officials said.

A short time later, officers saw the vehicle parked and occupied on Parsons Court. As the officer approached the car giving commands to stop, Gomez once again tried to flee, striking the officer with her vehicle. Arriving units attempted to pursue the vehicle however, it was quickly terminated for safety concerns.

The officer was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. Gomez is wanted on various charges including second-degree eluding, endangering the welfare, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Anyone who knows Gomez’s whereabouts or has any information on her is urged to contact Gloucester Twp. Police at 856-228-4500 or contact 911 for an emergency.

To send an anonymous tip via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777, or our anonymous tip web page.

