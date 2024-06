The Pub, at 7600 Nights Ave., Pennsauken, will be closed from July 1 to Sept. 20 for repairs and renovations, according to a Facebook post.

Nearly 700 people reacted or commented on the posting.

Many said they hope that the 73-year-old steakhouse keeps its traditional steakhouse feel.

Details about renovation plans have not been announced.

