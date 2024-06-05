Police Seek Suspect Who Disrupted Day Of Family Fun In South Jersey Town With Fights

At approximately 10 p.m., Gloucester Township police and numerous mutual aid police from nearby towns tried to disperse an unruly crowd near Urge Fitness, located across from the Gloucester Township Day Festivities on Chews Landing Road.

The unknown pictured suspect, labeled as "Suspect 001", was given several verbal commands to leave, but refused, police said.

When confronted, "Suspect 001" attempted to strike an officer with a closed fist several times before being sprayed with pepper spray. The suspect then fled on foot into the large crowd and eluded officers.

Eleven out-of-towners were arrested.

Crowds of approximately 500 young people gathered in large groups near the basketball courts at Veterans Park, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.