Police Seek Public's Help ID'ing Alleged Target Shoplifter In Gloucester Township (Video)

On Nov. 25, 2023, the pictured suspect allegedly entered the Target store on Berlin Cross Keys Road, Gloucester Township police said.

The suspect selected multiple pieces of clothing and placed them into a shopping cart, police said.

The suspect then proceeded to the self-checkout where he allegedly failed to scan and pay for $250 worth of merchandise, police said.

On a surveillance video provided by police, the suspect is seen exiting the store and loading the alleged stolen clothes into a Chrysler Pacifica van, they said.

If you can identify the suspect in the video and photos call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. To send an Anonymous Tip via Text Message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.