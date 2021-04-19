Victims Shot In Chest, Face In Separate Camden County Shootings

Authorities are investigating separate shootings in Camden County on Sunday evening that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

At 6:07 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest at the Express Inn Motel on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Cherry Hill Police Chief William “Bud” Monaghan.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact CCPO Det. Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Cherry Hill Police Det. Kristina Grimaldi at 856-432-8835. You can also send a confidential tip to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

A second shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. on Merrimac Road in the City of Camden. Police found a man suffering a bullet wound to his face, reports said. Police took the victim to Cooper Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests had been made in either shooting.

