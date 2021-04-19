Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Victims Shot In Chest, Face In Separate Camden County Shootings

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Express Inn Motel
Express Inn Motel Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities are investigating separate shootings in Camden County on Sunday evening that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

At 6:07 p.m., a 34-year-old man was shot in the chest at the Express Inn Motel on Route 38 in Cherry Hill, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Cherry Hill Police Chief William “Bud” Monaghan.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact CCPO Det. Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Cherry Hill Police Det. Kristina Grimaldi at 856-432-8835. You can also send a confidential tip to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

A second shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. on Merrimac Road in the City of Camden. Police found a man suffering a bullet wound to his face, reports said. Police took the victim to Cooper Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests had been made in either shooting.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.