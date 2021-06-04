Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

US Marshals Offer Reward For Tips On 'Extremely Dangerous' South Jersey Fugitive

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Tyzir Hall
Tyzir Hall Photo Credit: U.S. Marshal's Service

The U.S. Marshal's Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of a 21-year-old fugitive from Camden County. 

Tyzir Hall,  21, of Clementon has been charged in connection with a triple shooting and death of Shaheed Little, 31, of Sicklerville, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The fatal shooting occurred in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, on Feb. 8, authorities said.

Hall is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached, according to Cumberland Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Individuals with information may call U.S. Marshal Det. Gregory Austin at 609- 477-8888 or the U.S. Marshal Service at 800-336-0102.

Information may also be shared anonymously on the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Community Interface by visiting CCPO.TIPS.

Hall is described as black with brown eyes and hair. He is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. (See attached WANTED poster.) 

See Attachment

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.