US Marshals Offer Reward For Tips On 'Extremely Dangerous' South Jersey Fugitive

The U.S. Marshal's Service is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of a 21-year-old fugitive from Camden County.

Tyzir Hall, 21, of Clementon has been charged in connection with a triple shooting and death of Shaheed Little, 31, of Sicklerville, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The fatal shooting occurred in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, on Feb. 8, authorities said.

Hall is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached, according to Cumberland Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

Individuals with information may call U.S. Marshal Det. Gregory Austin at 609- 477-8888 or the U.S. Marshal Service at 800-336-0102.

Information may also be shared anonymously on the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Community Interface by visiting CCPO.TIPS.

Hall is described as black with brown eyes and hair. He is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. (See attached WANTED poster.)

