US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Fugitive, 31, In Maryland For Camden Murder

A Gloucester County man has been arrested by U.S. Marshals at a Baltimore, Maryland, hotel in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Camden earlier this month, authorities said.

Angel Torres, 31, of Glassboro was charged on Monday with first-degree murder after he was taken into custody in Baltimore by the U.S. Marshals Service Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Torres was awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Police were called to the 1800 block of South 6th Street in Camden about 6 a.m. on Jan. 2 for a ShotSpotter activation and found a vehicle crashed into a pole with a man inside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, they said.

The victim, Michael Giancola, 24, of Collingswood, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, they said.

An investigation led to detectives identifying Torres as the shooter.

