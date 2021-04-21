Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden Daily Voice
Police & Fire

US Marshals Arrest Fugitive In Atlantic City For Fatal Camden Shooting

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
U.S. Marshal Photo Credit: Wikipedia U.S. Marshals
Camden County PD Photo Credit: Camden County PD

A 30-year-old parole violator from Camden has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Atlantic City in connection with a fatal daytime shooting earlier this month, authorities said.

Kyree Johnson, 30, of Camden, has been charged with first-degree murder and one absconding parole, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive in Camden about 4 p.m. on April 6 for a reported shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim was identified as Lamar Maye, 46, of Camden, Mayer and Rodriguez.said on Wednesday.

Maye was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Johnson was identified as the alleged shooter, the prosecutor said. 

Johnson was found in Atlantic City and taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division on Wednesday.

Johnson was taken to the Camden County Detention Facility where he was awaiting a detention hearing.

