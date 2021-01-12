Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
UPDATE: Older Couple's Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide At Camden County Home

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Oakland Avenue in Camden
Oakland Avenue in Camden Photo Credit: Google Maps

The deaths of a Camden County couple have been determined to be the result of a murder-suicide, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Audubon Police Chief Thomas Tassi.

Authorities found the couple dead in their Audubon home on Monday afternoon.

Following an autopsy on Tuesday, a medical examiner determined Jane Venable, 64, died from multiple gunshot wounds and her manner of death was ruled a homicide. The medical examiner determined the death of Kevin Venable, 63, to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and ruled the manner of death as suicide.

Police responded to the couple’s home on the 100 block of Oakland Ave. in Audubon around 1 p.m. on Jan. 11 for a report of two people found deceased. A witness told officers they hadn’t heard from the couple since Saturday.

"Detectives are investigating the events that led up to the deaths, but said there is no active threat to the community," they said in an earlier statement.

Anyone with information is urged to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Courtney at 856-397-6770 or Audubon Police Detective Justin Tracy at 856-547-1171. Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

