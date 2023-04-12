Teenager Charged In Camden County Shooting: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man from Camden County has has been arrested in connection with a shooting, authorities said.

Nicholas Stiegler of Lawnside was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the shooting of a man in Somerdale on April 6, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Somerdale Police Chief James J. Walsh.

On Thursday, April 6, at 6:32 p.m., officers of the Lawnside Police Department, Somerdale Police Department, Magnolia Police Department, and the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the 400 block of the White Horse Pike for a shooting.

A 32-year-old male gunshot victim involved in the shooting incident arrived by vehicle at Cooper University Hospital on Thursday evening. The male victim of Lawnside has been released from the hospital.

On Monday, April 10, Stiegler, was taken into custody in Pine Hill by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Stiegler was being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending his detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.