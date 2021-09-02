Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suit Against Camden Officer Who Punched Man 12 Times In Viral Video Settled For $300K

A man who was punched 12 times in the head by a former Camden police officer during an arrest was awarded a $300,000 settlement for a suit filed against the officer, NJ.com reports.

Authorities were responding to reports of a man with a gun on Feb. 22, 2018, when then-officer Nicholas Romantino slammed now 35-year-old Edward Minguela to the ground and repeatedly punched him, the outlet says.

Romantino, then 27, said Minguela was resisting arrest and pulling his hands away -- but the call turned out to be bogus: Minguela was not found in possession of a weapon.

The officer was later placed on unpaid leave and tried twice. He later resigned from the force after being acquitted of excessive force charges by a federal jury in 2019, NJ.com says.

The settlement will be paid on behalf of Romantino by the insurance company representing the Camden County Police Department officers, NJ.com says.

