State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Camden County

An unidentified motorist was killed in a crash along Route 42 in Camden County, authorities said.

The vehicle was southbound near Exit 7B in Gloucester Township about 3 p.m. on Thursday when it veered off the road, struck several trees and overturned, trapping the driver, state police said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 7.4. The driver had not.been identified.

Route 42 was closed for about four hours during an investigation.

