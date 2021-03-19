South Jersey Woman Dies 8 Months After Stab Attack: Ex-Husband Charged With Murder

A Camden County woman has died after being attacked by her ex-husband eight months ago, authorities said.

Monday's death of Nancy Kenny, 63, prompted a new first-degree murder charge against her former husband, 72-year-old Philip Puche, 72, of Cherry Hill, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Haddon Township Police Chief Mark Cavallo.

On Tuesday, a medical examiner determined Kenny’s cause of death was "complications of multiple incised wounds to the head and neck" and ruled her cause of death last summer as a homicide, they said.

Puche allegedly stabbed Kenny at her home on Turtledove Court in Audubon Park on July 16, 2020. He previously was charged with the woman's attempted murder, Mayer and Cavallo said.

Kenny suffered multiple stab and slash wounds. She identified Puche as her attacker before she was taken to a hospital, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Puche was charged with her murder Thursday.

Authorities allege Puche waited for Kenny to leave her home, then attacked her from behind as she entered her car.

Puche remains in the Camden County Correctional Facility, where he has been held since July 19, 2020. He is awaiting a detention hearing on the new homicide charge

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.