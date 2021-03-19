Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Woman Dies 8 Months After Stab Attack: Ex-Husband Charged With Murder

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Haddon Township police
Haddon Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Haddon Township PD

A Camden County woman has died after being attacked by her ex-husband eight months ago, authorities said.

Monday's death of Nancy Kenny, 63, prompted a new first-degree murder charge against her former husband, 72-year-old Philip Puche, 72, of Cherry Hill, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Haddon Township Police Chief Mark Cavallo.

On Tuesday, a medical examiner determined Kenny’s cause of death was "complications of multiple incised wounds to the head and neck" and ruled her cause of death last summer as a homicide, they said. 

Puche allegedly stabbed Kenny at her home on Turtledove Court in Audubon Park on July 16, 2020. He previously was charged with the woman's attempted murder, Mayer and Cavallo said.

Kenny suffered multiple stab and slash wounds. She identified Puche as her attacker before she was taken to a hospital, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Puche was charged with her murder Thursday.

Authorities allege Puche waited for Kenny to leave her home, then attacked her from behind as she entered her car.

Puche remains in the Camden County Correctional Facility, where he has been held since July 19, 2020. He is awaiting a detention hearing on the new homicide charge

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.