South Jersey Police, EMS Respond To Motorcycle Crash In Gloucester

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were at the scene of a serious motorcycle crash in Camden County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. at Jarvis and Kearsley roads in Gloucester Township, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that the motorcycle rider was down and bleeding from her face with a head injury.

Advanced life support crews were called to the scene of the crash.

This is a developing news story.

