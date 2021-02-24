Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Paterson Fugitive Punched Baby In Stomach, Bribed Kids To Lie About It, Authorities Charge
South Jersey Police, EMS Respond To Motorcycle Crash In Gloucester

Gloucester Township police
Gloucester Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Gloucester Twp. Police

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were at the scene of a serious motorcycle crash in Camden County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. at Jarvis and Kearsley roads in Gloucester Township, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said that the motorcycle rider was down and bleeding from her face with a head injury. 

Advanced life support crews were called to the scene of the crash.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

