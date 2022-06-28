South Jersey Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery: Prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for attempted murder and armed robbery, authorities said.

In February 2020, Bernard Miller was arrested for breaking into a Collingswood home, tying up a woman, stabbing a man, and setting the home on fire before fleeing the residence, they said.

Miller will have to serve 85% of the 28 years before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey.. He will also be subject to 10 years of parole supervision following his release.

The court found that the crime was committed in an especially heinous, cruel and depraved manner and that the victims suffered serious harm, they said. The 28-year-old male victim was rendered completely blind as a result of the multiple stabbings to his head.

The case was investigated by Collingswood Police Det. Robert Bright and CCPO Det. Michael Batista. CCPO Assistant Prosecutor Nevan Soumilas represented the state in this matter.

Miller also was sentenced on other third-degree charges for offenses that occurred earlier in February 2020, including a Feb. 22, 2020 burglary on Champion Avenue in Collingswood, possession of CDS, and theft.

