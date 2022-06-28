Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: NJ Officers Justified In Shooting PA Man Who Rushed Them With Broken Bottle, Grand Jury Finds
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Man Sentenced For Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Camden County Correctional Facility
Camden County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: Camden County

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for attempted murder and armed robbery, authorities said.

In February 2020, Bernard Miller was arrested for breaking into a Collingswood home, tying up a woman, stabbing a man, and setting the home on fire before fleeing the residence, they said.

Miller will have to serve 85% of the 28 years before being eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Collingswood Police Chief Kevin Carey.. He will also be subject to 10 years of parole supervision following his release.

The court found that the crime was committed in an especially heinous, cruel and depraved manner and that the victims suffered serious harm, they said. The 28-year-old male victim was rendered completely blind as a result of the multiple stabbings to his head.

The case was investigated by Collingswood Police Det. Robert Bright and CCPO Det. Michael Batista. CCPO Assistant Prosecutor Nevan Soumilas represented the state in this matter.

Miller also was sentenced on other third-degree charges for offenses that occurred earlier in February 2020, including a Feb. 22, 2020 burglary on Champion Avenue in Collingswood, possession of CDS, and theft.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.