South Jersey Man In Disabled Pickup Truck Killed By Drunk Driver: NJSP

Jon Craig
Read More Stories
Marco Trunk
Marco Trunk Photo Credit: Facebook/ Marco Trunk

A Gloucester County man whose pickup truck became disabled was struck and killed by a drunk driver, authorities said.

Marco Trunk, 59, of Deptford was killed in the crash shortly before midnight Tuesday along Route 42 in Camden County, State Police said.

State Police responded to the crash at 11:53 p.m. on Roiute 42 northbound at milepost 9 in Gloucester Township, according to Trooper Bradi Slota.

Trunk and a passenger had gotten out of his Chevrolet pickup due to a mechanical problem, Slota said. 

A woman from Camden County allegedly was driving drunk in a Mitsubishi Mirage when she struck and killed Trunk and his pickup truck, Slota said. Trunk and his passenger were transported to an area hospital where Trunk was pronounced dead.

Victoria Werner, 25, of Clementon, was arrested for driving under the influence, Slota said. She was charged with death by auto and assault by auto. She was transported to an area hospital for a moderate injury.

Route 42 northbound was closed during an investigation.

