South Jersey Man Drugged Woman, Sexually Assaulted Her: Prosecutor

A Stratford man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and narcotics charges, authorities said.

On July 20, the Stratford Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a woman who stated she was drugged and sexually assaulted at a residence on the unit block of Warwick Road in Stratford.

During the investigation, detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Stratford Police Department learned that the victim met Joshua Clark, 40, on a social media dating application, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

While on a date at Clark’s residence, the victim reported consuming a drink that Clark prepared, causing her to lose consciousness, MacAulay said. Upon regaining consciousness, the victim reported that she was being sexually assaulted by Clark, the prosecutor said.

Additional investigation led to a search warrant executed at Clark’s residence earlier this month. During the search warrant, detectives located one-half ounce of methamphetamine, one Anesket (Ketamine) bottle containing a clear liquid, and assorted drug paraphernalia, she said.

Clark was charged with aggravated sexual assault, tampering with a food product, and several drug charges, she said.

Clark was arrested and sent to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

