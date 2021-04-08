Contact Us
South Jersey Man Accused Of Killing Wife Portrayed Happily Home Life Online

Cecilia Levine
Shawn Lichtfuss and Stefanie Caraway
Shawn Lichtfuss and Stefanie Caraway Photo Credit: Facebook photos

They say things aren't always as they seem -- and that holds true for one South Jersey family.

Sometime around 8:25 a.m. Aug. 3, Shawn Lichtfuss changed his cover photo on Facebook to one of his family.

That was the same morning that his wife Stefanie Caraway's body was found in their Voorhees home, authorities said. 

Around 6 that evening, 49-year-old Lichtfuss was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in her death, prosecutors said.

A concerned individual called police after Lichtfuss texted them implying he might harm himself around 11 a.m. Aug. 3, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Voorhees Twp. Police Chief Louis Bordi said.

Officers responded to his home on the 1400 block of Lincoln Drive in the Village Apartments in Voorhees, where they found Caraway's body in a bedroom -- Lichtfuss nowhere to be found.

At approximately 6 p.m., Lichtfuss was found in a parked car at the Royal Farms convenience store, next to the Voorhees Township Police Department. He was detained by officers and transported to the Voorhees Twp. Police Department.

After performing an autopsy on Caraway, the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be neck compression and the manner of death to be homicide.

Lichtfuss was processed and lodged in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Those who knew Caraway told Daily Voice she was a "bright light."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Elvin Nunez at 856-614-8078 or Voorhees Twp. Police Detective Chris Tomasco at 856-534-3004. You can also email tips to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

All persons charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

