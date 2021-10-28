Contact Us
Serious Injuries Reported In Winslow Township Bus Crash

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Chopper 6abc

An NJ Transit bus driver had to be rescued after his bus hit another one early Thursday morning in Winslow Township, 6abc reports.

Six passengers were on the 554 line bus from Lindenwold to Atlantic when it rear-ended another NJ Transit bus on the White Horse Pike, Fox29 reports.

At least four people were injured, including one who was airlifted, in the crash around 6:15 a.m., according to CBS3.

NJ Transit officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Photo courtesy of 6abc.

