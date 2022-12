A serious crash was reported on Interstate 295 in South Jersey, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 on I-295 northbound at Exit 28 in Bellmawr, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation.

A right lane and shoulder were closed, 511nj.org reported.

No immediate details on injuries.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.