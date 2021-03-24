Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

SEEN THEM? Two Young Girls Missing In Camden County

Jon Craig
SEEN THEM? Brianna Sanchez, 11, and Amya Worley, 15, are missing.
SEEN THEM? Brianna Sanchez, 11, and Amya Worley, 15, are missing. Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Detectives in South Jersey are searching for two young girls who were last seen at their Winslow Township home on Monday evening, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Winslow Township Police Chief George Smith.

Brianna Sanchez, 11, and Amya Worley, 15, were last seen at their home on the 100 block of Rose Court. It was reported that they left during the night of March 22 into March 23. 

Sanchez is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. 

Worley is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sanchez was last seen wearing black sweat pants with “Nike” on the side with multi-colored Crocs and a red hooded sweatshirt. 

Worley was last seen wearing black sweat pants with “Calvin Klein” on the side with multi-colored Crocs and a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call CCPO Det. Daniel Crawford at 856-580-2223 or Winslow Police Det. Thomas Krause at 609-567-0700 ext. 1181.

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

