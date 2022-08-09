Contact Us
SEEN HIM? South Jersey Boy Goes Missing

Jon Craig
Marcus Davenport
Marcus Davenport Photo Credit: Gloucester Township police

A 15-year-old South Jersey boy has gone missing, authorities said.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, Marcus Davenport was reported missing from the Blackwood section of Gloucester Township, police said.

He was last seen in the area at approximately 7:40 p.m. that day. 

 He is described as being 5'-09" tall and 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair with short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a black short-sleeved T-shirt. 

Marcus Davenport may be in Camden, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Marcus Davenport's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777.

You may also click here to access our Anonymous Web Tip page.

