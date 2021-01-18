SEEN HIM? Search Under Way For Man Apparently On Lam After Camden County Homicide

A massive search is under way for a 38-year-old New Jersey man wanted in the brutal killing of a 54-year-old man, authorities said Monday.

Shawn Massey of Gibbsboro is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Dec. 23, 2020 killing of Joseph Bottino of Gloucester Township, in Pine Hill, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters.

Police were called to the 100 block of Watsontown-New Freedom Road around 6:30 p.m. after Bottino was found dead with visible traumatic injuries, Mayer and Winters said.

Bottino was known to hunt in that area and had done so many times before, according to family members.

A medical examiner determined Bottino died of multiple stab and incise wounds as well as blunt force injuries, authorities said.

Evidence collected at the crime scene led detectives to believe that Massey was the perpetrator, Mayer and Winters said.

When detectives went to speak to Massey in the days after the homicide, his family members reported him missing and said they had not heard from him since Dec. 23, authorities said.

Massey was formally charged in the case on Jan. 16 following an investigation.

“We understand many people are concerned that an arrest has not been made. Since the crime, there has been an increased law enforcement presence in that area and we have conducted multiple, coordinated searches in an effort to locate Massey,” Mayer said.

“We have also received dozens of tips on possible sightings and whereabouts of Massey and are following up and taking each and every one very seriously. We have detectives working at all hours on this case and we will continue to do so until Massey is located.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CCPO Det. Jeremy Jankowski at 856-397-3485 or Pine Hill Police Sgt. John Field at 856-783-1589. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

