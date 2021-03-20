SEEN HIM? 'Armed, Dangerous' Camden County Fugitive Sought In Multiple Shooting

Authorities in South Jersey are on the lookout for a suspect they consider "armed and dangerous" in connection with a multiple shooting that left one person dead in February.

Tyzir Hall, 21, of Clementon, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the Feb. 8 shooting that killed Shaheed Little, 31, of Sicklerville, and wounded two others, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae..

Police responded to a home on the 400 block of South Avenue in Bridgeton about 3:45 p.m. that day on a report of shots fired. They found Little, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and a woman suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Those victims have not been identified. They continue to recover from their injuries, Webb-McRae said on Friday.

Hall should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information is urged to call Bridgeton Police Department Detective Sgt. Kenneth Leyman at 609-381-1225 or Detective Sgt. Ryan Breslin of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2738.

