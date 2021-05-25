Contact Us
SEEN HER? Missing South Jersey Teen Could Be In Newark Or Elizabeth

Cecilia Levine
Jaqueil Vazquez
Jaqueil Vazquez Photo Credit: Newark PD

A teen girl reported missing out of South Jersey could be in Newark, authorities said.

Jaqueil Vazquez, 14, was reported missing from Voorhees Township last Sunday, Newark police said.

Jaqueil is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 165 pounds with eyeglasses.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants with yellow sneakers. She reportedly entered a silver sedan in Voorhees and could be in the Newark or Elizabeth area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jaqueil Vazquez is urged to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through the Newark Police Division Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play.

