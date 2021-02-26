Second Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 74-Year-Old Camden Grandmother

A second man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old grandmother in Camden, authorities said.

Dymir Washington, 24, of Camden, has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree eluding Law enforcement, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On Oct. 4, 2020, police responded to the 1800 block of Mulford St. for a ShotSpotter activation. They found a woman shot inside a vehicle. The victim, identified as Sheila Baskin, 74, of Camden, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead from her injuries, authorities said.

Authorities have not disclosed any motive for the shooting.

Detectives later identified Dayshawn Nesmith, 23, of Camden, as the shooter. Nesmith was arrested on Nov. 4 in Wilmington, Delaware, by members of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force and Delaware Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Mayer and Rodriguez.

Subsequent investigation revealed Nesmith did not act alone during the shooting. Authorities identified Washington as the man who was with Nesmith during the crime, Mayer and Rodriguez said.

Washington was taken into custody by the Camden County Metro Police Department about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after he was stopped for a traffic violation and identified. He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility to await a detention hearing.

