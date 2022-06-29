Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Sites

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Who Is Cassidy Hutchinson? Star Witness In Capitol Riot Hearing Has NJ Roots
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Robbery, Gunfire Reported In South Jersey: Police

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gloucester Township police
Gloucester Township police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township PD

Police in South Jersey responded to a robbery with gunfire, authorities said.

On Tuesday, June 28, at approximately 5:31 p.m., Gloucester Township police responded to the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike in the Glendora section of Gloucester Township for a report of a robbery. 

Police heard multiple gunshots while three suspects tried to flee from the area. One suspect was taken into custody and two others got into a vehicle and sped away from the area, police said.

There were several victims assaulted by the suspects during the incident but no one was struck by gunfire, police said.

At this time the incident is under investigation by the Gloucester Township Police Department and the Camden County Prosecutors Office.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of this incident , please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click here to access our Anonymous Web Tip page https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.