Robbery, Gunfire Reported In South Jersey: Police

Police in South Jersey responded to a robbery with gunfire, authorities said.

On Tuesday, June 28, at approximately 5:31 p.m., Gloucester Township police responded to the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike in the Glendora section of Gloucester Township for a report of a robbery.

Police heard multiple gunshots while three suspects tried to flee from the area. One suspect was taken into custody and two others got into a vehicle and sped away from the area, police said.

There were several victims assaulted by the suspects during the incident but no one was struck by gunfire, police said.

At this time the incident is under investigation by the Gloucester Township Police Department and the Camden County Prosecutors Office.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of this incident , please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click here to access our Anonymous Web Tip page https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.