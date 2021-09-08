Police: Camden County Man 5 Minutes From Home Killed By Wrong-Way Teen Driver

A 31-year-old man was just five minutes from home when he was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver in Camden County over the weekend, police said.

Javargo C. Mason, Sicklerville in Winslow Township, was driving south on Sicklerville Road when he was struck by the teen in a 2001 Nissan Altima, police said.

The teen crossed over the double yellow line and struck Mason's 2015 red Honda CRV, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Camino Court around 11:15 p.m. Mason was pronounced dead at the scene and the teen was hospitalized with serious injuries.

No charges had been filed.

Anybody with information is urged to call Winslow police Officer M. Regan at 609-567-0700 ext. 1199.

