Philly Man Charged With South Jersey Bank Robbing Spree

A Philadelphia man is accused of spending the summer sticking up Camden County banks, authorities say.

George Drake, 28, was already in custody in Chester County, Pennsylvania, but now awaits extradition to New Jersey on multiple robbery charges, said Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay in a statement Monday, Jan. 9.

Investigators say Drake was responsible for a string of heists during the summer of 2022. In each robbery, authorities say the 28-year-old calmly passed the teller a demand note before making off with the cash.

Police believe he stuck up the PNC Bank at 500 Monmouth Avenue in Gloucester City on July 16, the WSFS Bank at 1901 Route 70 in Cherry Hill on Aug. 17, and the Santander Bank at 1970 Route 70 in Cherry Hill on Aug. 25. It's not clear how much money authorities believe Drake stole.

Drake was already locked up on multiple felony charges related to a similar bank robbery in Chester County, the Prosecutor noted. His trial in the Keystone State is scheduled for Jan. 24, court filings show, though it's unclear how or if this will impact his extradition.

