DV Pilot Police & Fire

Philadelphia Man, 40, Arrested In Fatal South Jersey Hit-Run Crash

Jon Craig
Surveillance video caught this image of an SUV suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-run crash earlier this month.
Surveillance video caught this image of an SUV suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-run crash earlier this month. Photo Credit: Provided

Authorities have arrested a 40-year-old driver suspected of leaving the scene of a fatal hit-run crash.

Gregory Graves of Philadelphia was charged in connection with the incident in Runnemede on Jan. 3, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Runnemede Police Chief Paul Dailey.

Graves has been charged with one count of second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal accident, one count of third-degree being involved in a fatal accident with a suspended license, and one count of third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, Mayer and Dailey said.

Officers responded to the intersection of South Black Horse Pike and East Clements Bridge Road in Runnemede shortly before 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When they arrived, they located the victim, identified as Frederick Murray, 61, of Somerdale, suffering from multiple injuries, authorities said.

Murray was taken to an area hospital where his condition worsened until he died last Monday, Jan. 11.

Patrol officers located surveillance footage showing a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer was involved in the crash, the prosecutor said. An anonymous tip led officers to a Glendora business where they located a blue Trailblazer with noticeable damage to the front grill, authorities said.

Detectives identified Graves as the person operating the vehicle during the time of the incident., the prosecutor said.He was charged on Saturday.

He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility where he was awaiting a detention hearing.

