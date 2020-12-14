Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Feds Nab Fleeing NJ Man Accused Of Pocketing $5.6M Small Biz Pandemic Loan
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck On White Horse Pike, Airlifted To Camden Hospital

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Facebook/ Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter

First responders were called on a report of a pedestrian struck in Camden County, authorities said.

A person was reported down late Monday afternoon  at Broadway and White Horse Pike in Laurel Springs, according to initial reports.

EMS crews arriving before 6 p.m. found an unconscious patient and requested a medevac airlift to an area hospital, according to an unconfirmed report.

A short time later, there was a report that JeffSTAT 1 was airlifting the patient to Cooper University Hospital Trauma in Camden.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.