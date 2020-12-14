Pedestrian Struck On White Horse Pike, Airlifted To Camden Hospital

First responders were called on a report of a pedestrian struck in Camden County, authorities said.

A person was reported down late Monday afternoon at Broadway and White Horse Pike in Laurel Springs, according to initial reports.

EMS crews arriving before 6 p.m. found an unconscious patient and requested a medevac airlift to an area hospital, according to an unconfirmed report.

A short time later, there was a report that JeffSTAT 1 was airlifting the patient to Cooper University Hospital Trauma in Camden.

