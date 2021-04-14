Paraglider Airlifted After Hitting Phone Line, Falling 30 Feet In South Jersey

A 50-year-old paraglider was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after he hit a phone line and then fell 30 feet Tuesday in South Jersey.

The Bridgeton man was near Methodist Meeting and Back Neck roads when he struck the wire around 7 p.m. in Fairfield Township, NJ.com reports.

Good Samaritans rushed to the unconscious man's aid and cut him free from his seat belt.

He was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden with serious head injuries in critical condition, authorities said.

