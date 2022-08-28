Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

Cecilia Levine
NJSP
NJSP Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said.

The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

The incident happened at milepost 36.3 in Winslow Township around 10 p.m., police said. Davis was pronounced dead while the pedestrian was treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.

