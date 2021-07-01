One Dead In Camden Fire

One person died in a house fire overnight Wednesday in Camden, authorities said.

Firefighters rushed to 1164 Collings Road around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, with smoke coming from the second floor of the residential building and one trapped victim.

Firefighters were unable to break down the door in time to save the victim, who was later found unresponsive inside, RLS Media reports.

The individual was pronounced dead, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

