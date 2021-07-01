Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

One Dead In Camden Fire

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Camden County IAFF Local 3249
Camden County IAFF Local 3249 Photo Credit: Camden County IAFF Local 3249

One person died in a house fire overnight Wednesday in Camden, authorities said.

Firefighters rushed to 1164 Collings Road around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, with smoke coming from the second floor of the residential building and one trapped victim.

Firefighters were unable to break down the door in time to save the victim, who was later found unresponsive inside, RLS Media reports.

The individual was pronounced dead, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.