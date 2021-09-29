NJ Man Who Showed Up To Police HQ Charged In Victim's Basement Stabbing Death

A New Jersey man turned himself in to police headquarters after allegedly stabbing and killing another man in the basement of his Camden County home.

John Teresa, 33, faces first-degree murder charges and various weapons offenses for fatally stabbing David Schwartzburt, 38, of Lindenwold in the basement of his home on Kerhart Avenue in Berlin, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Berlin Borough Police Chief Millard Wilkinson said.

Teresa arrived at Berlin Police headquarters shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday and led police to his home, where Schwartzburt was found with a fatal stab wound.

A knife was also recovered at the scene, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPO Detective Brad Redrow at 856-225-8643 or submit a tip via email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

