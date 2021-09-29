Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Search For Missing NJ Tattoo Artist Lauren Cho Intensifies After Gabby Petito Case
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ Man Who Showed Up To Police HQ Charged In Victim's Basement Stabbing Death

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Berlin PD
Berlin PD Photo Credit: Berlin PD

A New Jersey man turned himself in to police headquarters after allegedly stabbing and killing another man in the basement of his Camden County home.

John Teresa, 33, faces first-degree murder charges and various weapons offenses for fatally stabbing David Schwartzburt, 38, of Lindenwold in the basement of his home on Kerhart Avenue in Berlin, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Berlin Borough Police Chief Millard Wilkinson said.

Teresa arrived at Berlin Police headquarters shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday and led police to his home, where Schwartzburt was found with a fatal stab wound.

A knife was also recovered at the scene, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPO Detective Brad Redrow at 856-225-8643 or submit a tip via email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.