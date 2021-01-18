Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ
Return to your home site

Menu

Camden Daily Voice serves Camden, NJ

Nearby Towns

  • Gloucester
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Montgomery
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NJ 2-Year-Old Airlifted In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Car

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
1897 Bisbee Ave., Waterford
1897 Bisbee Ave., Waterford Photo Credit: Google Maps

A toddler was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Camden County Monday afternoon.

The 2-year-old child was struck on the 1800 block of Bisbee Avenue just before 2 p.m., Waterford Police Chief Daniel Cormaney said.

CPR was in progress when officers arrived. 

The child was flown to an area trauma center and remains in critical condition, Cormaney said.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Camden Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.