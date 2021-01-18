NJ 2-Year-Old Airlifted In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Car

A toddler was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in Camden County Monday afternoon.

The 2-year-old child was struck on the 1800 block of Bisbee Avenue just before 2 p.m., Waterford Police Chief Daniel Cormaney said.

CPR was in progress when officers arrived.

The child was flown to an area trauma center and remains in critical condition, Cormaney said.

The crash remains under investigation.

