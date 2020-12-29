MISSING: Camden Authorities Search For Endangered, Mentally-Disabled Man

Authorities in Camden County are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man.

Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro was reported missing to Pine Hill police by family members who said he was last seen leaving his parents’ home on Dec. 23 and has not been heard from since, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters.

Massey has diagnosed mental health issues, according to family members.

He's recently worn his hair long, with a beard, but authorities also circulated a photo from 2018 (see inset below) which depicts him more clean-shaven.

MISSING: Shawn Massey as he appeared in 2018 Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Detectives warned that Massey has been known to possibly become aggressive if approached. They urge anyone who sees Massey or knows his whereabouts not to make contact with him and instead call law enforcement.

If you have any information that could help police locate Massey, call 9-1-1 or the Pine Hill Police Department at 856-783-4900.

Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.