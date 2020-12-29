Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
DV Pilot Police & Fire

MISSING: Camden Authorities Search For Endangered, Mentally-Disabled Man

Jon Craig
SEEN HIM? Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office
MISSING: Shawn Massey as he appeared in 2018 Photo Credit: Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities in Camden County are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man.

Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro was reported missing to Pine Hill police by family members who said he was last seen leaving his parents’ home on Dec. 23 and has not been heard from since, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Pine Hill Police Chief Christopher Winters.

Massey has diagnosed mental health issues, according to family members. 

He's recently worn his hair long, with a beard, but authorities also circulated a photo from 2018 (see inset below) which depicts him more clean-shaven.

MISSING: Shawn Massey as he appeared in 2018

Camden County Prosecutor's Office

Detectives warned that Massey has been known to possibly become aggressive if approached. They urge anyone who sees Massey or knows his whereabouts not to make contact with him and instead call law enforcement.

If you have any information that could help police locate Massey, call 9-1-1 or the Pine Hill Police Department at 856-783-4900

Tips also can be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

