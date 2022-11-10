Man Shot Dead By Cherry Hill Police Officer: AG

A man was shot and killed by a Cherry Hill police officer Tuesday, Oct. 11, state officials said.

The State Attorney General's Office released few details, noting only that the incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West in Cherry Hill.

This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability, as is protocol with all police-involved shootings in New Jersey.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

