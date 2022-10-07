Man Robbed, Carjacked At South Jersey Bank ATM

Police are on the lookout for two men who robbed and carjacked another man early Tuesday, Oct. 4.

At 1:54 a.m., Cherry Hill police responded to the Republic Bank at 457 Haddonfield Road.

The victim, who was making an ATM transaction, stated he was approached on the parking lot by two male suspects who had exited a parked vehicle. One of the men brandished a handgun and then struck the victim in the head knocking him to the ground. The male suspects then stole the victim’s car keys and fled in the victim’s 2018 white Hyundai Sonata, with New Jersey license plate N93PJH.

The victim could only describe the armed suspect as a black male. The image is from surveillance video at the bank and is believed to be the vehicle the male suspects arrived in. That vehicle fled the scene as well.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Daniel Lyons at (856)432-8832 or the Cherry Hill Police Investigative Unit at (856) 488-7833.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing tips@cherryhillpolice.com or clicking on https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD followed by your message to 888777.​

