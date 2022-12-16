Man Killed, Woman Critically Wounded In Camden Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 65-year-old man and critically wounded a woman in Camden.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for shots fired at 3:20 a.m., in the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:30 a.m. He was identified as 65-year-old Clint Leavy of Camden City, they said.

A 54-year-old female victim of Camden City was also transported to Cooper University Hospital for a gunshot wound. She was in critical condition, the prosecutor said.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Kyrus Ingalls at (609) 969-9530 and Camden County Police Department Detective Matthew Dunlop at (609) 519-7344. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

