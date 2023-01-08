Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting

A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.

Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Medical Center where Cecilia was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m., and the other victim was in stable condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Detective Matthew Dunlop at (609) 519-7344. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

